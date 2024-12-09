Dubai: Motorists driving on Abu Dhabi and Al Ain roads should be extra cautious today. The Met Office has warned that dense fog is expected in some areas till 9am.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued red and yellow weather alerts indicating low visibility in these areas.

Dense fog was reported in Arjan, Madinat Zayed (Al Dhafra region), Sweihan and other areas of Abu Dhabi this morning.

A safety warning posted by Abu Dhabi Police on social media read: “During periods of fog, the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is reduced to 80km/hr, and motorists are urged to follow this limit for their own safety and that of other road users.”

As per the NCM, weather conditions across the country are expected to be partly cloudy and hazy at times, today.

Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, [which] will cause blowing dust and sand.”

Temperature highs in the country are expected to be between 27 to 31°C, and temperature lows will average between 10 to 15°C.

In coastal areas, the average temperature will be between 26 to 30°C, and 18 to 22°C in mountainous regions of the UAE.

The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning was 4.9°C in Raknah (Al Ain) at 5.45am.

Humidity will be high at 70 to 90 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 55 to 75 per cent.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Tuesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas.