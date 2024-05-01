Ports, Customs, and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) on Wednesday said that it is implementing "precautionary measures" to tackle any potential impact of weather conditions.
"PCFC temporarily suspends accepting requests for entry and departure of wooden dhows in Dubai; advises stakeholders to avoid sailing during this time to ensure safety," it said in a statement.
"The PCFC, through the Marine Agency for Wooden Dhows, has temporarily suspended accepting entry and departure requests for wooden ships to protect maritime stakeholders from the effects of the low-pressure system on sea conditions."