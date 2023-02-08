Dubai: UAE residents have come together in large numbers to send relief items for thoseimpacted by the deadly earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

The Turkish Consulate in Dubai along with the Turkish Business Council and Turkish Airlines started a collection drive on Tuesday to send supplies.

When Gulf News visited a warehouse in Al Quoz, where the collection drive was being organised, several residents were dropping off items and packing them for transport to Turkey. There were many young children who were taking part in the effort.

Fatma Emrem, President of the Turkish Business Council, said the first collection drivebegan on Tuesday morning and will run till 8pm on Wednesday.

“UAE residents were given an opportunity to provide in-kind assistance to those in need. The response has been overwhelming as scores of Turkish expats and members of other communities have come together to provide relief,” added Emrem.

Young and old alike are taking part in the collective drive. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

“The material to be donated must have never been used before and must be suitable for winter conditions,” a campaign message to residents had earlier read.

The initiative listed the type of winter clothing required for adults and children. They included coats, raincoats, boots, jumpers, trousers, gloves, scarves, berets, socks and Underwear.

As for food, only durable canned food and children’s food is being collected.

The Consulate has also asked for baby diapers, hygiene and cleaning materials and sanitary napkins.

Also needed are tents, bedding, mattresses, blankets, sleeping bags, tube stoves, heaters (excluding tube), thermos, flashlights (excluding battery) and generators.

Relief supplies being packed before they are shipped to Turkey. Image Credit: Anjana Kumar/Gulf News

Emirates Red Crescent drive

On Tuesday, WAM reported that Emirates Red Crescent and a number of ministries called for public participation in the “Bridges of Good” campaign to assist in gathering and assembling relief supplies for quake-ravaged Turkey and Syria.

The call, made by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Ministry of Community Development, is part of the UAE’s efforts to stand by people plagued by the recent massive quake in the two countries by providing immediate humanitarian supplies.

The campaign will begin with the packaging of the initial aid on February 11 from 9am to 2pm at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) and the Dubai Exhibition Centre, at Expo City Dubai.

Starting February 12, ERC and partnering UAE humanitarian and charitable organisations will directly collect donations in cash and in kind over the course of two weeks.

The campaign, organised by the ERC in collaboration with charitable and humanitarian organisations in the UAE, calls on all segments of society to support this voluntary effort.