Abu Dhabi: For the eleventh day, the UAE has continued to send relief aid to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey, as part of ‘Operation Chivalrous Knight / 2’.

The UAE has sent 65 cargo planes to Syria carrying 2,207 tonnes of relief material, as well as 41 planes to Turkiye carrying 807 tonnes of aid, making the total number of flights at 106 carrying 3,014 tonnes of food, medical supplies and shelter tents.

An ERC delegation, led by Hammoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC, visited the disaster-affected areas in Latakia Governorate, Syria, and distributed aid to those affected in temporary shelters, which were prepared for them in schools and public facilities.

The delegation was briefed on the living conditions and the current needs of the affected.

The delegation also met with the management of the centres, the services provided to them, and the challenges facing relief operations in light of the increasing number of people affected by the disaster.

Emirates Red Crescent and Syrian Red Crescent meeting Image Credit: WAM

Al Junaibi said that the visit is a continuation of the previous visits made by the philanthropic organisation to the areas most affected by the earthquake in Syria.

He also indicated that the visit provided an opportunity to learn more about the humanitarian situation in reality and the nature of the disaster, which is considered the worst in recent years.

Al Junaibi also emphasised that ERC is going steadily to enhance its response for the benefit of the affected as part of Operation ‘Chivalrous Knight / 2’ launched by the UAE in line with its humanitarian commitment and solidarity responsibility with the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkiye.

He also pointed out that the delegation discussed with officials of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) areas of cooperation and joint field coordination to enhance the humanitarian response for the advantage of those affected by the earthquake, and support the SARC’s capabilities.

He also indicated that ERC will spare no effort to support the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement.

Rescue training

Meanwhile the UAE Search and Rescue team in Syria started training members of the Syrian Civil Defence on the advanced technical equipment for search and rescue, which was donated by the UAE to the Syrian Civil Defence under the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and used in Operation Chivalrous Knight / 2.

UAE rescue and search team member (right) briefing the team from Syrian Civil Defence Image Credit: WAM

Lieutenant Colonel Hamad Al Kaabi, Commander of the Emirati Search and Rescue in Syria, said: “We are racing against time to qualify the Syrian Civil Defence personnel through an intensive training course on the mechanism of using the advanced technical devices and equipment so that they are ready to address any future emergencies related to earthquakes and search and rescue operations.”

The Emirati search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to rescue those trapped under the rubble through qualitative devices and equipment.

Also on Saturday, Sharjah Co-operative Society has announced a donation of Dh1.5 million to the Big Heart Foundation’s campaign, to support those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkiye.