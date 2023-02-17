Sharjah: On Friday, individuals and entities from the public and private sectors collectively donated an incredible Dh15.64 million during a three-hour telethon organised by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Sharjah Charity International (SCI) in collaboration with the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA).

The fund-raiser was in support of the UAE’s ‘Bridges of Goodness’ initiative to aid earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria.

Held under the directives of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairperson of TBHF, the funds will be allocated to provide immediate relief assistance as well as supporting sustainable development projects, including housing, healthcare services and education.

Participants of the charity telethon organised by The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) and Sharjah Charity International to raise funds for the earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey Image Credit: Supplied

The funds will also be used to speed up recovery from the tragic natural disaster in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and reliable humanitarian and charity organisations that operate locally in Turkey and Syria.

TBHF announced that the fund-raising campaign shall continue in the days to come, providing potential donors from both the UAE and worldwide an opportunity to make their contributions by reaching out via a multitude of channels, including dialling +971505350152 or 80014, navigating to TBHF’s official website at www.tbhf.ae, Sharjah Charity International’s website at https://shjc.sharjah.ae, or alternatively, physically visiting the main offices of TBHF or SCI to make their donations.

Relief campaign

During the telethon, Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Charity International, said that the ongoing relief campaign for Syria and Turkey is in line with the established humanitarian efforts of Sharjah and the UAE to extend aid to those in need.

He emphasised that the campaign is dedicated to providing vital aid to those impacted by the recent earthquake in the affected regions and expressed sincere appreciation for the enthusiastic response from volunteers and donors alike, stating that this fund-raiser serves as a testament to the deeply rooted culture of benevolence within UAE society.

Humanitarian crisis

Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said: “The recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria has resulted in a humanitarian crisis that has deeply impacted individuals across the globe. This crisis is expected to have significant and lasting repercussions for several years to come, necessitating a comprehensive response that includes moral, emotional, and financial support.”

The Director emphasised the importance of solidarity with those affected through aid and relief efforts, while also mobilising collective efforts and encouraging contributions from all individuals, regardless of their capacity, to facilitate the provision of urgent relief resources and support the reconstruction efforts.

Mohammad Hassan Khalaf, Director General of SBA emphasised the abundance of good in people and the limitless nature of giving, saying: “We recognise our humanitarian responsibility and national duty to partner in the UAE’s ‘Bridges of Goodness’ national initiative, as well as contributors to the campaign launched by TBHF. Through the live telethon, we provided ways for institutions and individuals to extend a helping hand to those in need who were affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Furthermore, SBA worked diligently to provide examples of goodness and giving in order to encourage our community to contribute and provide support in various forms.”

During the telethon, several renowned artists and media figures took part in the live broadcast and voiced the importance of communities to take part in helping those affected by the earthquake.

Hussain Al Jasmi

TBHF Ambassador Designate Hussain Al Jasmi, said: “We are honoured to be part of this humanitarian campaign, to help and relieve our brothers and sisters in Turkey and Syria. Through TBHF, we are able to offer a helping hand to those affected by this crisis, and we urge others to join us in this noble endeavour.

Emirati actor Ahmed Al Jasmi said:“ During this challenging period, the essence of humanity’s values and solidarity through compassion has become all the more apparent. It is heartening to see that a vast number of individuals stand in support of Turkey, Syria, and all those who have been impacted by recent events.”

Syrian actress