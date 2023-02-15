Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today ordered an additional $50 million in aid for communities impacted by the recent earthquake in Syria.
As much as $20 million of the sum will be allocated to implement humanitarian projects in response to the emergency appeal of the United Nations (UN) regarding Syria. The project will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA).
The donation comes in continuation of the UAE’s efforts to stand by the Syrian people and help earthquake victims. The latest tranche of aid brings up the total to $100 million for Syria.
A week ago, Sheikh Mohamed ordered the provision of $50 million for the relief of those affected by the earthquakes in Syria - as well as $50 million for quake-hit Turkey.
The initiative embodies the humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE on the international scene and its approach to extend a helping hand and assistance to brotherly and friendly societies in various circumstances.
Ongoing efforts
Meanwhile, the UAE is continuing, for the tenth consecutive day, to send relief supplies to Syria and Turkey, with a total of 70 flights sent so far to each Syria and Turkey.
For the Syrian side, the 38 flights airlifted about 1,243 tonnes of food and medical aid, in addition to 2,893 tents, enough to shelter around 20,000 people. A search and rescue (SAR) team, comprising 42 rescuers, was sent to Syria to carry out SAR missions in quake-hit areas.
As for the Turkish side, the 32 flights airlifted medical equipment and supplies, and 927 shelter materials, enough to help 5,000 beneficiaries. Moreover, a field hospital was opened in the İslahiye district of Gaziantep, Turkey, with an inpatient ward comprising 50 fully-equipped beds, operating rooms and a medical team of 75 doctors, nurses and assistants, with another 200-bed hospital recently completed in the Hatay province. In addition, an SAR team, comprising 92 rescuers, was sent to carry out SAR operations in Kahramanmaraş.