ABU DHABI: For the tenth day in a row yesterday, the UAE sent more relief assistance to people affected by the earthquakes that struck Syria and Turkey as part of the Gallant Knight/2 operation.
According to WAM, the UAE sent 41 cargo planes to Syria and 33 to Turkey, bringing to 74 the total aid flights to both countries, carrying 1,881 tonnes of food and medical supplies and tents.
As part of the operation, the UAE search and rescue teams are still carrying out their missions to find survivors under the rubble.