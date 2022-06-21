Dubai: The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has organised a training workshop, in cooperation with the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, to promote the values of tolerance among employees and provide staff with practical knowledge and skills on community coexistence.

Held at the ministry’s headquarters in Dubai, the two-day event aimed to unleash employees’ potential to innovate and lead initiatives, enhance values of brotherhood and develop tolerance — not only in the workplace, but also in the wider society.

Ahmed Ali Al Dashti, Assistant Undersecretary for the Support Services Sector; Mohammed Abdullah Al Zarooni, Director of MoHAP Representative Office in Sharjah; and Chairman of the Tolerance Committee in the Ministry; and Wedad Bu Hamid, Director of the Government Communication Department, attended the workshop long with a number of employees.

At the event, participants were briefed on the practical criteria and academic norms for adopting the concepts of tolerance and coexistence as a way of life and an institutional approach. The event also touched on the foundations and rules of tolerance in the UAE, as well as best practices and experience provided by the country in the field of promoting humanitarian principles at the local and global levels.

‘Diverse traditions and faith’

“The UAE has long maintained that tolerance is an essential pillar of the Union’s system of values and a cornerstone of humanity’s future. As a result, it has become a breeding ground for over 200 nations with diverse traditions and faiths, living in peace and regulated by legislation and laws that provide justice, respect, and equality for all,” Al Dashti stated.

“Tolerance has become a sustainable institutional culture in the UAE, thanks to the well-thought-out directives of our wise leadership. The UAE has always looked forward to the future with optimism, driven by the principles of the 50, to strengthen the country’s value system of openness, tolerance, respect of other cultures and human fraternity,” he added.

Al Dashti spoke highly of MoHAP’s extraordinary efforts to uphold the values of tolerance and coexistence in various walks of life through a variety of initiatives and projects.

Participatory training method

Mohammed Al Zarooni emphasised that MoHAP’s initiatives and projects were launched to propagate and bolster the values of tolerance stem from the forward-looking vision of the UAE’s wise leadership, which truly believes in the role that tolerance can play in supporting the country’s success and prosperity, and driving the UAE’s sustainable development to the next level.

Al Zarooni, highlighting the significance of the meeting, stated that the training workshop was extremely beneficial and helped improve the role that MoHAP staff may play in propagating and applying tolerance concepts and principles.

To engage all trainees in conversations, the workshop was implemented using a participatory training style and active participation. During the programme, a mix of theoretical and practical techniques were reviewed to provide the attendees with a set of key knowledge and skills in order to be able to disseminate the values of tolerance.

Concepts of tolerance

Presented by counsellor Rashid Ibrahim Al Nuaimi, adviser to Strategic Planning and Institutional Performance Management at the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, the workshop covered a variety of topics and introduced participants to the fundamental concepts of tolerance, allowing them to employ the six keys of a tolerant personality.