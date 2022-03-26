Dubai: The Federal National Council (FNC) today hosted the ninth session of the International Parliament for Tolerance and Peace (IPTP) here.
Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, member of the FNC and IPTP, participated in the meetings of the committees and bureau of the IPTP.
The UAE representative took part in the meetings of the bureau and its six permanent committees: Peace Cultivating Committee; the Sustainable Development Committee; International Relations Committee; Legal Affairs Committee; Women and Youth Committee; and Committee for Prevention of Violent Extremism.
IPTP is the legislative arm of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, which was created in 2017 to contribute to the promotion of a culture of tolerance among people and nations of the world.