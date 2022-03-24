Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has honoured its strategic partners from the government and business sectors in appreciation of their efforts and contributions towards enhancing the ministry’s work and advancing UAE’s economic diplomacy efforts worldwide.
The event, held on the sidelines of the 16th UAE Ambassadors Forum, strengthens the sustainable partnership between the ministry and its partners to serve the UAE’s interests and achieve its strategic goals across various political, economic and cultural fronts.
Abdulnasser Alshaali, Assistant Minister for Economic and Trade Affairs at MoFAIC, said: “The partnership that brought us together — diplomats, foreign missions and national companies — constituted the driving force behind our success during this period, and The Principles of the 50 elevated this collaboration and placed the economy at the forefront of the UAE’s foreign policy goals.”
He added, “We are pleased with the success we have achieved together within the UAE’s economic diplomacy framework. I recall here the partnerships that resulted in the distribution and production of vaccines, safe travel corridors and foreign investments in areas of food security, technology and transportation. Also, the partnership that we launched in 2021 between the public and private sectors to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, achieved the national vision met international obligations in this field.”
Read more
- Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Egyptian President discuss ways to further bilateral ties
- UAE: Mohamed talks clean energy with Azerbaijan president
- Dubai government websites score high on accessibility for people of determination
- Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid: Gender balance is UAE’s priority for next 50 years
The list of honorees included: the UAE Central Bank; the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; the General Civil Aviation Authority; Mubadala Investment Company; ADQ Holding; Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company; DP World; Abu Dhabi Global Market; DMCC; Dubai Financial Services Authority; Dubai FDI; and the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing.
Held annually in Abu Dhabi, the UAE Ambassadors Forum reflects the keenness of MoFAIC to foster interaction between ministers, officials, UAE ambassadors and representatives abroad. It aims to promote the exchange of views on regional and international developments while ensuring the proactiveness of the UAE’s foreign policy.