Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev on Tuesday explored ways to advance bilateral relations between the two countries across various fronts, notably in areas of trade and energy.
This came in a phone call between the two leaders wherein they also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of interest.
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated President Aliyev on the recent start of construction by Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) of the 230-megwatt (MW) Garadagh Solar PV Plant in Azerbaijan, stressing on the UAE’s keenness to strengthen strategic cooperation with the South Caucasus nation in the field of renewable energy.
The call touched on the current situation of the global energy market in light of the crisis in Ukraine, with Sheikh Mohamed noting the UAE’s keenness for energy security and market stability.