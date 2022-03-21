Sharm El Sheikh: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met Egyptian President Abdul Fattah Al Sissi.
The leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and avenues of cooperation for the bests interests of the two nations and peoples.
“I met with my brother President Abdul Fattah El Sisi in Sharm El Sheikh today, where we discussed ways to further boost our deep ties and areas of continued cooperation to benefit our two nations. Our talks also covered the latest international developments,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said.
The talks touched on issues of common interests and the latest regional and international developments.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Egyptian President exchanged views about the situations in the Arab region and highlighted the importance of enhancing Arab solidarity in the face of common challenges in view of the latest developments and rapid shifts in the region and the world.
Sheikh Mohamed underlined the strong brotherly ties between the UAE and Egypt as well as the keenness of the both leaderships to further their relations.
Al Sissi welcomed Sheikh Mohammed and reiterated Egypt’s interest in strengthening its relations with the UAE in various spheres and intensifying bilateral meetings and consultations over the rapid developments in the region and the globe.
The two leaders affirmed their identical views on various issues and dossiers and the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Reem Ebrahim Al Hashemi, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ali Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council; and Mohamed Mubarak Al Mazroui, Under-Secretary of the Court of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince.