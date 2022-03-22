Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday said gender balance is a priority for the UAE for the next 50 years as per the recently approved strategy to support women in leadership roles.
Sheikh Mohammed paid tribute to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, for her extraordinary efforts and influential initiatives in women’s empowerment and establishing a gender balance.
Sheikh Mohammed’s remarks came a day after approving the strategy of the UAE Gender Balance Council with an aim to enhance women’s presence in leading positions.