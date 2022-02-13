Dubai: Dubai Police recently organised the ‘Positive Spirit’ Forum for community members in the Sports Affairs Department Park of the General Department of Community Happiness.
Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, acting director of the General Department for Community Happiness and acting chairman of the Positive Spirit Initiative, said the Forum was held under the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police.
He stated that it was held in line with the objectives of the Dubai Police community-based initiative ‘Positive Spirit’, which aims to strengthen social cohesion, spread awareness, and to consolidate values of virtue among society members. He added that Positive Spirit also aims to embrace tolerance, coexistence, respect, and acceptance of others and reject hatred and discrimination.
“The Positive Spirit instils sports culture and encourages youth participation as an effective social tool for exploiting leisure time. It amplifies the positive spirit and happiness among members of the society through various cultural, community and volunteering activities”, Col Al Mansouri said.
The General Coordinator of the Positive Spirit initiative, Fatima Buhajeer, said the Forum saw the participation of 250 community members representing all segments of society. She added that Forum featured an open discussion panel and tackled several topics relating to community safety, security, and happiness.