On the occasion of Father's Day, Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council shared a special video on his Instagram story.
Sheikh Hamdan posted a video dedicated to his father, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
In the clip, Sheikh Mohammed is seen addressing people and emphasising the importance of “human development”.
“The most important achievement [of the UAE] is human development,” he says in the video.
The clip ends with the words: “World Father’s Day.”
Sheikh Mohammed’s daughter, Sheikha Latifa Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, also shared the same clip on her Instagram story.
Shaikha Maitha Bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, shared pictures on her Instagram page with her father, Sheikh Mohammed and wrote: “@hhshkmohd Happy Fathers Day.”
Two of the pictures she shared were from her childhood.