The adventurous city of Dubai is known for it's high towers and marvelous infrastructure on one hand, and the shining gold desert on the other.
But, it is also a place where you would see an Abra (an ancient wooden boat), and a fully lavish yacht, both in the same city.
Last year in May, I took a flair ride on a yacht in the heart of azure Arabian ocean.
The three-hour journey on the yacht allowed me to switch off from 'work mode', and leave my quotidian life behind, into an unforgettable experience.
The fresh breeze and the warm sun rays were exactly what I needed.
The rooms in the yacht are perfect for a quick nap to energise, before exploring the waters.
The majestic machine takes you to the city's wondrous Jumeirah area where tall skyscrapers line the shorelines.
The normal yacht route is from Dubai Marina to Jumeirah Beach Residences, Blue Water Island, Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel, Atlantis, The Palm, Sheikh Island to Burj Al Arab.
Yacht tours have been reopened now from 6am to 10pm. Rent rates vary from Dh3,000 to 3,500 for a group of 30 persons including water, soft drinks, juices and ice. Now, some yachts offer Dh1,000 to Dh2,000 for 15 guests for three hours.
