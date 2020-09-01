Sheikh Hamdan shared an update on Instagram of the birds that hatched on his car

Resting on the bonnet of the car of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, the world watched as a couple of doves hatched. Now, the Dubai Crown Prince has shared how they grew from feeble hatchlings to birds ready to soar the skies on their own.

Posted on August 12, on Sheikh Hamdan’s Instagram page, @faz3, a video showed a pair of chicks that hatched next to the windshield of his black Mercedes SUV.

Within hours after posting it on Instagram, Sheikh Hamdan’s video garnered thousands of views and comments from netizens who posted their reactions. The SUV had been cordoned off to make sure they can nest in peace.

"Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough," he captioned the video.

On September 1, Sheikh Hamdan shared an update on the birds.

In the videos posted on his Instagram stories, the birds are now seen all grown up as the clips show their growth progress and the video ends with one of them flying away.

The first clip accompanied by feel-good instrumental music shows the birds being fed by the 'mother' bird and as the videos progress, they grow into adult birds, eventually leaving their nest and soaring away.