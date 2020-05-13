1 of 20
Beautiful peacock posing for a picture in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Pretty peacock in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Beautiful peacock in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Peacock ready to fly in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Peacock spreading colourful feathers in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Flamingos in Al Wathba Wetland reserve in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Monica Falini/Gulf News reader
Flamingos in Al Wathba Wetland reserve in Abu Dhabi
Image Credit: Monica Falini/Gulf News reader
Flamigos at Ras Al Khor Sanctuary
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Flamingos at Ras Al Khor Sanctuary
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Birds swimming in Love Lake Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
it's so peaceful in Al Qudra Lake Dubai
Image Credit: Ratul Goswami/Gulf News reader
The Wasit Wetland Centre Sharjah
Image Credit: Riddhi Goswami/Gulf News reader
Bulbul in Al Twar Park
Image Credit: Ramesh/Gulf News reader
Family of woodpecker
Image Credit: Ramesh/Gulf News reader
Butterfly adores a flower
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Dragonfly in Dubai
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
Beautiful birds flying near Zabeel Palace
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia?Gulf News reader
A flock of birds playing in water during rain in Sharjah
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader
The Wasit Wetland Centre Sharjah
Image Credit: Riddhi Goswami/Gulf News reader
Camel on a road in Umm Al Quwain UAE
Image Credit: Shiju Zacharia/Gulf News reader