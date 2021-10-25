Medical supplies being offloaded at Khartoum Airport in Sudan. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has ordered an emergency humanitarian air-bridge to Sudan, transporting essential medical supplies. The International Humanitarian City in Dubai (IHC) facilitated three Boeing 747 cargo flight rotations by the Dubai Royal Air Wing fleet to transport the supplies from world health Organisation logistic hub. The first flight of three to Sudan left on Sunday 24th October from Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Khartoum , carrying 92,220 kilograms of medicine, medical aid, and health kits, supplied by the World Health Organization (WHO). 24th October 2021. Photo: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News Image Credit:

