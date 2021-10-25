1 of 13
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ life was cut short in a freak on-set accident on October 22, a death that many in the movie industry say could have been avoided had the proper safety standards been followed. Her death on the set of ‘Rust’ came around the same time as members from her union, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) — known as the union behind entertainment — had been protesting poor working conditions and low wages. Just days before her death, Hutchins shared an Instagram post from the movie set where she died with the caption: “Standing in #IAsolidarity with our @IATSE crew here in New Mexico on RUST.”
During vigils held on October 23 in New Mexico and October 24 in California, hundreds of attendees from the movie industry came together to celebrate Hutchins, who was accidentally shot in the chest by actor Alec Baldwin with a prop revolver gun that was loaded with a live round. So far, no one has been charged in the case. | Candles are placed around signs to honour cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a candlelight vigil in Albuquerque, New Mexico on October 23.
Her colleagues have lamented the abysmal working conditions that crew members have to go through. At the candlelight vigil, Michael Miller, IATSE 4th international VP/department director, motion picture & TV production, said: “The idea that there isn’t time for safety is just wrong. The concept that schedule is more important than safety or the budget is more important than people is one that simply cannot be allowed to persist. If you’re on a set, and your crews are telling you that it’s not safe, listen to them. Halyna’s death reminds us that our fight to protect the safety of ourselves and our co-workers is never over. It must continue each day in every workplace, and on every set.”
Amid the vital discussions about set safety and workers’ rights, many have shared their love and respect for the trailblazer that was Hutchins. She was born in Ukraine in 1979 and was the daughter of a military officer. According to her website, she “grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle.” Hutchins developed an interest in film because “there wasn’t much to do outside,” she once told the American Society of Cinematographers’ American Cinematographer magazine, The Washington Post reported.
She graduated from Kyiv National University with a degree in International Journalism and worked in that field for a while. However, she later moved to California and started studying film at the American Film Institute Conservatory. After a two-year master’s programme, she graduated from the institute in 2015. | This photo provided by Jack Caswell shows director of photography Halyna Hutchins on the set of 'Archenemy' on December 17, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Hutchins was profiled in American Cinematographer magazine in 2019 as one of 10 “up-and-coming directors of photography who are making their mark.” She had completed two feature-length films and several short films at the time, and was one of eight participants in the first Fox DP Lab, a programme meant to help create new opportunities for female cinematographers. The magazine also noted her keen attention to light and her emphasis on the value of a great collaboration between director and photographer.
On her Instagram page, Hutchins described herself as a “Restless Dreamer. Adrenaline junkie. Cinematographer”. She had been actively sharing pictures and videos from the set of ‘Rust’ and her last post was that of her riding a horse.
Hutchins was mum to a son with husband Matthew Hutchins. The grieving spouse told Insider: “I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation... I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic.” Tributes have been pouring in from those who worked closely with Hutchins, and their warm words shed light on her bright personality and immense talent.
Frances Fisher, an actress in ‘Rust’, posted a photo of herself hugging Hutchins. “Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna — I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room,” Fisher wrote. “I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography.”
Director Olia Oparina, who helmed multiple films Hutchins had worked on as a cinematographer, including ‘Snowbound’ and the short film ‘I Am Normal’, shared several photos of Hutchins on Instagram on Friday. “My best friend passed away. The pain is unbearable, and nothing can fill that space that is now empty without my loving, supportive, and understanding Halyna,” Oparina wrote. “She worked tirelessly for eleven years, and her career just started to take off this year. And it ends like this?” Oparina’s caption continued. “Why did it take so long for such an undeniably talented and charismatic person to get there? Why does this industry take forever to notice a talent? I know if she were alive, she would go on to get an Oskar [sic] one day. At least I can say she died doing what she loved most.”
Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (back row, centre) is seen in this undated handout photo received by Reuters on October 23, 2021. | Cinematographer Catherine Goldschmidt spoke to the BBC about Hutchins, praising her for being creative and outgoing. “What’s so tragic is she’s made beautiful films already but when you think about what was ahead of her, that is also so sad,” she told BBC News. “She was also a mum, which I think is very difficult. When I first met her I remember being really impressed, shocked even that this beautiful, creative, outgoing, enthusiastic talented cinematographer also is raising the child... I think for women in this industry it is very difficult. So I was very impressed that she was able to do that.”
A woman, who did not want to give her name, places a flower bouquet at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Saturday, October 23, 2021.
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s office has said that no charges have been filed yet, and detectives are interviewing witnesses. Baldwin tweeted on Friday that he was fully cooperating with the police investigation, and that he had contacted Hutchins’ husband. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”
