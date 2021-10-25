1 of 10
The scoreboard displays the scarcely believable 0-5 scoreline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England. There are bound to be repercussions for United coach Ole Gunnar Solksjaer after the massive defeat against their big rivals.
Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo looks shell shocked at the full time whistle. He was unable to get United back into the game as Liverpool ran riot.
Manchester United's goalkeeper David de Gea leaves the field after the match. He was beaten five times but it could have been a lot more...
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said the 5-0 win was unexpected and "insane". The win - which takes Liverpool second, a point behind Chelsea in the table - was their biggest victory at Old Trafford.
Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring. He grabbed a hat-trick while Naby Keita and Diogo Jota added the other two goals.
West Ham United's English midfielder Michail Antonio (left) challenges Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian defender Emerson Royal at The London Stadium in east London. West Ham won the match 1-0 and climb to 4th in the table.
West Ham United's manager David Moyes celebrates at full time. "We showed a different side to our game today, great character and determination," he said.
Leicester City's Patson Daka (right) in action with Brentford's Pontus Jansson at the Brentford Community Stadium, in London. Leicester won the match 2-1.
Leicester City's Youri Tielemans (right) celebrates with James Maddison after the match. Tielemans was the man of the match having scored one goal and creating the other.
Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers was delighted with the win. "It's been a mixed start to the season but the players are starting to come back and resetting everything – the international break came at a good time for us," he said.
