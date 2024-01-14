Dubai: The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Dubai turned a young Arab girl’s dream into reality on her special day by allowing her inmate father to be on her side and witness the bond of matrimony between her and her Arab husband.

This came after the girl had submitted a request to the Department seeking their assistance to fulfil her wish.

Besides granting her wish for the ceremony, Dubai Police also helped the bride in furnishing her new home Image Credit: Dubai Police

Under the directives of Expert Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, the Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, the Department worked to ensure her wish was fulfilled.

In her appeal, the young girl had expressed that an Arab gentleman had presented a marriage proposal. With hope, she emphasised the importance of her father’s consent, who is an inmate in the Dubai Punitive and Correctional Establishments. She underscored the importance of his presence during this occasion, as it holds significance in her life and carries deep meaning for her entire family.

Brigadier Marwan Jalfar, Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, confirmed that the Department had received the young girl’s request and evaluated the financial and emotional circumstances surrounding her father’s presence during the preparations for her marriage, considering his role as the family’s primary breadwinner.

In a compassionate response, aligned with the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, the Department immediately approved her request, reflecting their dedication to humanitarian initiatives and the impact they have on spreading happiness throughout society.

Furnishing new home

Brig Jalfar highlighted that the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments has launched the ‘Bring Joy to the Inmate’s Daughter’ initiative to ensure the bride’s happiness and provide comprehensive support beyond arranging the wedding venue.

“The Department expanded the support to encompass assistance in preparing and furnishing her new home, aiming to create a harmonious and joyful marital environment for the couple while also acknowledging its positive influence on her father,” he said.

Brig Jalfar thanked Sheikh Ahmed Al Shihi, an authorised Islamic marriage official (Mazoon), for accepting the request of the Punitive and Correctional Establishments to attend and officiate the marriage ceremony. He also conveyed his best wishes to the couple for their life together.

Humanitarian initiatives

Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asaibah, Deputy Director of the General at the Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments, emphasised that the ‘Bring Joy to the Inmate’s Daughter’ initiative is one of various initiatives aimed at ensuring the happiness of inmates’ children, especially in challenging circumstances.

He highlighted that the initiative promoted values of tolerance and love in society and expressed his best wishes for the couple to have a happy life together.