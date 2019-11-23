It took several hours for thousands of UAE residents to lay out the giant flower carpet celebrating the UAE’s tolerance at the outdoor parking area of Dubai Festival City on Friday. Image Credit: Gulf News / Screengrab

Dubai: The UAE’s ‘Flowers of Tolerance’ has entered the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest natural flower carpet, beating the existing record set by Italy.

The flower carpet laid out in Italy in 2016 was 3980.84sqm. The Flowers of Tolerance flower carpet set the new record at 5,426.65sqm.

It was around 11pm that the adjudicator from the Guinness Book World Records officially announced the title for the Ministry of Tolerance along with Globerz Entertainments and All Kerala Colleges Alumni Forum (AKCAF) Events who organised the initiative for the ministry.