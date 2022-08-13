Dubai: Shoppers in Dubai were taken by surprise as a flash mob held a patriotic song and dance routine on Saturday as part of ongoing celebrations ahead of the 76th Indian Independence Day (August 15).
Earlier, the Consulate General of India in Dubai, in collaboration with Dans Me, had called out to Indian dance enthusiasts in the UAE to take part in Independence Day flash mobs. As many as 100 dancers would be performing at various malls across Dubai on two days, the mission had said.
Saturday’s flash mobs were scheduled at Al Ghurair Centre at 6pm and at Arabian Centre at 7.30pm. On the Independence Day, there will be three performances—at 5pm in Oasis Centre, at 6.30pm in Bur Juman and at 8pm in Deira City Centre.