Dubai: Flash mobs, yacht parade, blood donation drives, art exhibitions and more -- a series of events have been planned by Indian expats and missions in the UAE ahead of India’s 76th Independence Day on August 15.

Some women doctors released a video of the Indian national anthem, while another group planned a formation of the Indian map and special events for celebrations by blue-collar workers.

The celebrations are being held under the theme Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, an initiative of the Government of India to mark India’s independence and the history of its people, culture and achievements. A special focus this year is on celebrating the tricolour flag through the Har Ghar Tiranga (Tricolour at Every Home) campaign.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Indian Consulate in Dubai will hold the official flag-hoisting ceremonies on August 15.

Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir will unfurl the tricolour at the embassy’s premises at 7.30am while the Consul General of India in Dubai Dr Aman Puri will do the same at the consulate in Dubai. The ceremonies will be followed by cultural performances, spokespersons of the missions told Gulf News.

Various community groups and associations are also holding flag-hoisting ceremonies and other events to celebrate the Independence Day.

Doctors’ dedication

In the run up to the day, the Doctors in Sarees (DNS Al Emarat) group has released a music video of 53 female doctors wearing Indian tricolour singing the Indian national anthem.

Dr Sowjanya Muthyala, who coordinated the project, said the doctors from various Indian states working in the UAE joined hands to show their patriotism. “All the works for the video have been done by us, doctors. We are grateful for the prompt and positive response from Dubai Municipality and Dubai Hills Park by Emaar,” she said.

Yacht parade

Another group of expat women from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu called “Where in Tamil Nadu (WIT),” is organising a marine parade of 50 yachts and other celebrations at Dubai Marina Harbour on Sunday.

As many as 100 members of the group will form a human map of India and around 1,000 individuals will take part in the yacht parade, said Merlin Gopi, president of WIT.

She said Ansari Basheer, owner of Royal Star Yachts, tied up with the group to organise the parade. “We decided to arrange the parade of 50 yachts as we are celebrating both the 75 years of Indian Independence and the 50th National Day of the UAE,” said Basheer.

The parade will begin from Dubai Marina Habour at 8am and will include a display of various motor sports.

Flash mob in malls

The consulate in collaboration with Dans Me had called out Indian dance enthusiasts in the UAE to take part in the ID special flash mob. As many as 100 dancers will perform at various malls across Dubai on two days, the mission said.

On August 13, Saturday, the performances will be at Al Ghurair Centre at 6pm and at Arabian Centre at 7.30pm. On the Independence Day, there will be three performances—at 5pm in Oasis Centre, at 6.30pm in Bur Juman and at 8pm in Deira City Centre.

The Consulate is also hosting a musical tribute to “Mother India” titled “Maa Tujhe Salam” from 6pm at the mission’s auditorium on Friday. The event will be presented by music director and curator Dev Chakraborty and team.

The mission is hosting an art exhibition titled Divya Chakra 2022 and a poetry event also to mark the Independence Day. The embassy is also hosting a 3-day-long art exhibition in which paintings by Indian and UAE artists will be showcased.

Blood donation, competitions

The Consulate is organising a blood donation camp on Friday. The camp will be held from 8am at Latifa Hospital in association with FOI Events. Donors have been urged to register via email ID megablooddonation@gmail.com

FOI is also hosting competitions for students in cultural performances such as group dance, painting, extempore drama and extempore speech. The event will be held at Bhavans Pearl Wisdom in Dubai on Sunday.

Events with workers

The consulate has tied up with community groups to hold Independence Day celebrations with blue-collar workers as well.

Around 1,000 workers are expected to take part in a celebration to be held by the Indian Association Sharjah.

Indian People’s Forum will be holding another event for workers in Dubai Industrial City.

The Indian media fraternity in Dubai is holding a celebration on Sunday night. It will include launch of a cricket club for media persons from India working in the UAE.

Under the patronage of the embassy, Vertex Events Dubai and Ismaili Centre Dubai are organising Jashn-e-Hind, Kavi Samellan Mushaira on August 21 at Ismaili Centre Auditorium.