Dubai: The Indian Consulate in Dubai has announced that it will hold an art exhibition as part of its celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav marking the 76th Indian Independence Day.

Titled Divya Chakra 2022, the event will be held in partnership with the private office of Sheikh Ahmed Bin Faisal Al Qassimi, the mission said in a press release on Wednesday.

“This event celebrates the spirit of harmony, togetherness, and cultural diversity of India,” the mission stated.

Organised by Artoze gallery and exhibitions, one of the leading virtual art galleries, the event will be hosted on August 20, Saturday in the consulate’s auditorium.

Art exhibits from artists of different nationalities and artworks of different genres, including abstract, modernistic, paintings, illustrations, and water colours, will be displayed. A live art performance with the theme of Indian culture and heritage will be a highlight of the event.

“With this event, we want to make those missing the Independence celebration feel at home and promote the spirit of India while uniting everyone beyond all boundaries,” said spokesperson from Artoze.

Parisa Keramati, a participating artist, said: “India is a land of contrasts and collaborating with Artoze to commemorate the 75th Independence of the nation by displaying my artworks that ameliorate patriotism brings immense joy to me.”

Another artist, Sumedha Randev Goel, said: “It is a great pleasure to be a part of this Independence event and have the opportunity to enjoy the true spirit of Indian Independence Day in the UAE.”

The event includes several other activities, such as live musical and dance performances, panel discussions on the artistic excellence of India and the UAE as a hub for business prosperity, live rangoli, and an ‘Azadi Trivia’.

Digital tribute

Another key highlight of the event is the Digital Tribute, inviting all to participate in the 75th Independence Day commemoration by paying tribute to the martyrs with messages, strengthening the thought that the person may not be there but their ideas live forever. Interested people can share their tributes on the website of artoze.