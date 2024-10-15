Watch: Dubai Police’s Cybertruck at Gitex Global 2024 Follow us

Want to see the cool new Dubai Police’s Tesla Cybertruck? Gulf News social media team got a quick look at Gitex. First Lieutenant Abdulla Al Marzooqi said that the Cybertruck was added to the Dubai Police’s luxury tourist security patrol fleet, recently. “We use this car at all tourist facilities in Dubai,” he added.

This was in June 2024, according to a Dubai Police a tweet, about the addition of “…the modern electric car with a futuristic design, to its … fleet.”

Gitex Global 2024, the world’s largest tech and startup event commenced on Monday, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The 44th edition of the event will run from today to October 18, with over 6,500 exhibitors from over 180 countries.

Under the theme ‘Global Collaboration to Forge a Future AI Economy’, Gitex Global 2024 features the world’s largest technology enterprises.

Al Marzooqi told Gulf News that people can spot the Cybertruck at various tourist spots in Dubai.