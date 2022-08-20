Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have fined 162 motorists for littering from their vehicles during the first half of 2022.
In a statement, police said waste must only be disposed of in designated bins as a means to protect the environment and keep it clean.
Fines and penalties
A video clip recently released by the police on its social media channels shows motorists throwing out waste from parked cars, as well as beverages from moving vehicles.
Under Article 71 of the Abu Dhabi Traffic Law, a Dh1,000 fine, and six traffic black points, is imposed for motorists found littering while driving.
The police therefore called upon motorists to avoid littering, and to keep the environment clean. Earlier, it had issued a similar warning against littering from vehicles in June, and urged residents to keep public spaces and roads clean.