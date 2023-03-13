Dubai: On March 13, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram, to share a heartwarming photo of his newborn son, Mohammed, with his grandfather.
The photo showed His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, holding Sheikh Hamdan’s newborn son.
"May Allah protect them,” @faz3 wrote in the caption.
A second photo in the same post showed the Crown Prince holding his newborn child.
The photos had over 300,000 likes in less than two hours.
Sheikh Hamdan, popularly known among his fans as Fazza, has over 15.4 million followers on Instagram, and often shares glimpses of his family.
Last year, he shared snapshots of his family holiday in England, where Sheikh Mohammed was seen playing with his twins, Sheikha and Rashid.
More recently, he shared pictures from their family holiday and ski trip in the French Alps.