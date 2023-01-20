Dubai: The French Alps are covered in a blanket of thick snow, with temperatures at -10°C – this is where Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, is currently on a ski trip. He took to Instagram to share photos and videos of skiing on the slopes of Courchevel, southeast France.
On Friday, the Crown Prince of Dubai, with over 15.3 million followers on Instagram, posted snapshots with the hashtag #Courchevel and some emojis suggesting that he was enjoying the weather and food with his family.
Courchevel is renowned for having one of the longest ski seasons and the best snow cover in the whole of the Alps.
Being the world's largest ski area, it sits within the Three Valleys, which boast 600km of pistes (downhill ski trails) and an interlinked lift system, with over 170 lifts (a system used to transport skiers up a slope to the top of a run).
Its highest resort, Courchevel 1850 in Saint-Bon-Tarentaise in the Tarentaise Valley of the Rhône-Alpes Mountains of eastern France ranks as the most luxurious ski resort.
Nestled in the heart of the Alps, high in the Tarentaise Valley, Courchevel is surrounded by dense pine forests and dominated by legendary peaks: Aiguille du Fruit, Vizelle, and the majestic Saulire.
Sheikh Hamdan often travels to destinations where he enjoys horse riding, wreck diving, skydiving, cycling, and more.
Recently, he shared an underwater wreck dive image from Malta.