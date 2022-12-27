Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Instagram to share how he is enjoying the rainy weather in the UAE on December 27.
Sharing several clips from his day out in the desert, Sheikh Hamdan, who uses the Instagram handle @faz3, showed his followers how to take advantage of the overcast skies and chilly temperatures.
The videos, taken at a desert in Dubai, show him with several others having a feast. Large cooking vessels with a steaming rice-based dish was served at the cookout, deep in the desert. Children are also seen playing on the damp desert dunes in some of the clips.
He also shared a scenic clip of the towering Burj Khalifa seen in between the hazy skies in the distance, covered halfway in clouds.
One of the most popular activity for UAE residents when rain hits the country is heading to the desert.
On the same day, the Crown Prince of Dubai also shared, a now viral video, of a giant umbrella covering the Burj Khalifa.
The video shows a CGI (computer-generated imagery) image of a giant umbrella, with the hashtag #DubaiDestinations, popping up above the Burj Khalifa, and covering the world’s tallest skyscraper.
If you are also looking to make a feast suitable for a rainy day, visit our Food by Gulf News page.