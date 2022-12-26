Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Instagram, on Monday, to share a video depicting the captivating beauty of the city of Dubai at night and day.
The 34-seconds-long video shows a view of Sheikh Zayed Road and iconic Dubai landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Address Sky View.
The Crown Prince of Dubai, who uses the Instagram handle @faz3, posted the time lapse video, which is divided into two halves. On one side, it shows the glimmering lights and Dubai roads at night, and a view of a cloudy daytime sky and the busy road is juxtaposed on the other side.
Within an hour of the video being posted, it received over 71,000 likes and hundreds of comments, with many social media users calling the view “beautiful”.
Instagrammer @avonmy_beautyclub3 posted: “So amazing. Thank you for sharing […]”.
@yettychaniago wrote: “So Amazing, very beautiful city of Dubai.”
Some also expressed their desire to visit Dubai, user @thorbjorggisla wrote: “Dubai is on my bucket list.”
On December 26, Sheikh Hamdan also shared a video of the rainy weather in the UAE. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he shared a short clip of water droplets falling from the sky.
In the past, Sheikh Hamdan has repeatedly shared his love of visual arts with his social media followers. He often shares photographs of the weather in Dubai, the moon and landscapes from across the world.
Earlier this year, he praised a 28-year-old Keralite photographer for his picture of Dubai's skyline.