Dubai: With afternoon temperatures around 20°C, and overcast skies, UAE weather is perfect for a hot bowl of ramen for lunch today.

On Tueday afternoon, the Met department issued a weather alert for rainy clouds across all of UAE till 10.30pm.

The yellow and orange weather alert shows clouds over most internal parts of Abu Dhabi, across Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah.

Heavy rainfall was reported in Maleha, Sharjah and moderate rainfall on Dubai-Al Ain road this afternoon.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) also shared a 3D radar clip of cloud formation over the UAE and videos of rain in Fujairah.

The Ministry of Interior (@moiuae) issued a safety alert on Twitter. "Due to the exposure of several areas in the country to fluctuations in weather conditions please take care while driving and avoid valleys and places where water flows," the alert read.

The NCM has also issued an advisory asking people to stay away from areas that are prone to flooding.

The Ras Al Khaimah police have announced that the road to the Jebel Jais mountain, the UAE's highest peak, has been closed due to unstable weather conditions.

While rains are expected till Wednesday, cloudy weather is expect in the country till Friday, with a significant drop in temperatures.

Rains to decrease on Wednesday

According to the NCM, more showers are expected on Wednesday, however, the intensity of rain will decrease.

The weather bureau issued a forecast for Wednesday, which said: “The weather continues to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall during daytime, especially over Coastal, Northern and Eastern areas.”

Moderate winds are expected throughout the day getting strong at times, with a speed of 15 to 35 reaching 55km/hr.

The sea will be rough to very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman sea, the forecast added.