Abu Dhabi: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has urged motorists in the UAE to follow the traffic regulations regarding the chance of fog formations.
In a statement today, NCM warned against a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 00.05am until 9.30am Monday.
Abu Dhabi Police warned drivers to drive carefully and speed limits were reduced in some parts of the Emirate.
Dubai Police also urged drivers to be cautious on the roads.