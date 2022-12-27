Dubai: Loving the overcast skies in the UAE? Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cool video clip welcoming the rainy weather.
The video shows a CGI (computer-generated imagery) image of a giant umbrella, with the hashtag #DubaiDestinations, popping up above the Burj Khalifa, and covering the world’s tallest skyscraper.
“It’s that time of the year! #MyDubai,” wrote @faz3 in the caption, as he shared the video with his 15.1 million followers.
Within a few hours, the video had close to 280,000 likes, with his followers commenting on how they were enjoying the weather in the country.
Yesterday, the Crown Prince also shared a small clip of raindrops on a window.
On the same day, he shared another video of the Burj Khalifa, depicting the beauty of the Dubai skyline during the daytime and in the night.
The hashtag #DubaiDestinations is a campaign launched to invite people to experience the sights, landmarks, and outdoor attractions across the city. According to the country’s Met department, this week the UAE will see overcast skies and rainy weather along with a dip in temperatures.