Dubai: Don’t forget your umbrellas as you head out on Tuesday as UAE residents woke up to another rainy morning.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), rain was reported in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah early morning on December 27.
Overcast skies prevailed across the UAE and showers are expected till the evening. Cloudy skies are expected to continue for UAE residents this week.
According to the NCM forecast for Tuesday: “The unstable weather condition continues and the weather will be partly cloudy to cloudy accompanied by some convective clouds associated with rainfall of different intensity over scattered areas."
According to the NCM, cloudy conditions are going to prevail until Friday with a predication of rain to return on Wednesday. According to a previous weather warning, rain, thunder, and lightning is expected in some parts of the country, because the UAE "is expected to be affected by an air depression".
Maximum temperatures in the coastal parts of the country will be between 22-26°C. Internal areas will see temperatures between 24-28°C, and mountainous regions, 20-15°C.
The maximum humidity is expected to reach 85 per cent. Moderate to strong winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times. The winds are expected to get stronger as the cloud activity increases and the sea is expected to be rough at times.