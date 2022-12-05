Dubai: Winter in the UAE can be the perfect time to explore the country without the need to drive around in a car. How about hopping on to a bicycle or e-scooter to enjoy an outdoor experience?

In a social media post on December 3, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority highlighted four different spots you can visit, that are easily accessible on two wheels.

Here are the details:

1. Dubai Water canal track

Not only can you cycle to the Dubai Water Canal, it is also a great opportunity to take in the urban surroundings of Dubai.

The cycling and e-scooter track is 7km long, extending from Jumeirah Street track, on Jumeirah Beach Road, all the way up to the Meydan track.

2. Kite beach

The recently inaugurated Kite Beach track, along Jumeirah Beach Road, is 16km long. The track can be used by cyclists and e-scooter riders and runs parallel to the jogging and running track on the beach strip.

3. Al Marsa track

This track is located in Dubai Marina, and is 5km long, connecting you to the Dubai Marina neighbourhood.

4. Al Qudra track

This is one of the longest tracks in Dubai, stretching along 67km.

There are also other tracks around Dubai, which connect cyclists to the city centre as well as the external desert areas. If you do plan to explore the Emirate on a bike or e-scooter, but you don’t own one yet, you can always rent these rides through registered providers. Also, click here to find out if you would need a permit to ride an e-scooter.

All the cycle tracks in Dubai

Here is a list of all the tracks built around the city for cyclists and e-scooter riders.

Cycles only

- Al Quoz 4 Track - 3 km

The track serves the residential area in Al Qouz.

- Meydan Track - 13 km

This track, in District One community, is connected with the Nad Al Sheba cycle track. While the Meydan Track is 13km long, the Nad Al Sheba cycling track has three loops - 4km, 6km and 8km.

- Mushrif Track - 15 km

This track connects Mushrif Park to the Mirdif residential community, Al Warqaa south, and Al Khawaneej.

- Al Qudra Track - 67km

This track is divided into two routes – the shorter route is 18km, and if you prefer a longer route, there is a 50km route.

- Warqaa Track - 7.4 km

The track starts from the Mirdif area, extending all the way to Al Warqaa, up till the Al Warqaa Park.

Cycles and e-scooters

You can cycle or use an e-scooter in the following areas within Dubai:

1. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

2. Jumeirah Lakes Towers

3. Dubai Internet City

4. 2nd December Street, Satwa

5. City Walk

6. The Palm Jumeirah

7. Al Qusais

8. Al Mankhool

9. Al Karama

10. Al Rigga

11. Khawaneej

12. Jumeirah street

13. Palm Jumeriah

14. Al Nahda

15. Dubai Marina

Places where you should not ride a cycle or e-scooter

While you can ride your e-scooter and cycle on dedicated cycle tracks, how do you know if you can ride on a road which doesn’t have one? The first rule to remember is that bicycles are not allowed on roads with speed limit exceeding 60 km/h.

Also, riders must ride their cycle in designated tracks, if there are any.

Cyclists are not allowed on the jogging track or lanes dedicated only to pedestrians. These lanes are clearly marked through signs painted on the track floor.

If you are planning to use the Metro, carry a foldable bike.

Dh 200 Fine for entering area not designated for bikes.

How fast can I ride an e-scooter or cycle?

The speed limit for riders is different, depending on whether you are riding an e-scooter or a cycle.

Speed limit for e-scooters

The maximum e-scooter speed limit must be set at 20 km/h.

Speed limit for cycles

RTA’s Pedestrian and Cyclist Design Manual has set an average cycling speed of 25 km/h as a standard speed. However, the maximum permitted speed limit varies, depending on what type of on area you are riding in:

• - Riding in urban area, including tracks shared with pedestrians – 20km/h

• - Riding on cycling tracks for amateurs (For example, Al Warqa Square, Nad Al Sheba) – 30km/h

• - Riding on external training tracks (For example, Seh Al Salam, Al Qudra) – no specific speed limit, but cyclists must abide by safety instructions and conditions.