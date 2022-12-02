Open beach instructions

In the past, Dubai Municipality has shared these basic open beach instructions for visitors:

1. Please do not swim after sunset.

2. Please do not swim when the red flag is raised.

3. Swim with caution when the yellow flag is raised and follow the lifeguards' instructions.

4. Please do not swim close to the rocks or outside of the safe zone.

5. Children are the responsibility of accompanying adults.

6. Please keep the beach clean & do not leave garbage.

7. No pets allowed on the beach.

Three safety flags to watch out for at the beach

As mentioned above, Dubai Municipality may raise warning flags on the beaches of Dubai to warn beachgoers when it is not safe to swim, and when you should swim while keeping certain precautions in mind. These can be any of the following three flags:

Red: High Hazard, do not swim

When the red flag is waving, it means that swimming is not possible as it is dangerous for the swimmer.

Yellow: Moderate hazard, swim with caution

You can swim with caution and take the necessary precautions.

Purple: Potentially harmful marine life.

This means that the municipality has observed evidence of dangerous marine life in the water.

Beaches in Dubai

Many of the beaches in Dubai can be found while driving down the Jumeirah Beach Road (D94).

Here are the main beaches in Dubai that are dedicated to swimming. They have been developed to provide visitors with different amenities and are also patrolled by lifeguards from sunrise to sunset:

1. Jumeirah 1 Beach

Jumeirah 1 Beach is one of the quietest beaches and a destination mainly for the residents of the area, according to Dubai Municipality. This beach is designated entirely for swimming and includes a jogging track that extends 1,350 meters.

Location: While driving down the Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) towards Abu Dhabi, you will find this beach on your right, after you cross the Dubai Canal.

2. Jumeirah 2 Beach

Jumeirah 2 Beach extends for 648 meters and is designated entirely for swimming. This beach provides fitness areas with gym equipment, a jogging track, and a boardwalk.

Other facilities include beach lounges, children’s playground area, a beach access corridor for People of Determination and the elderly, and a beach library.

Location: Also called the Jumeirah Open Beach, you will find this beach strip when driving down Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) after Mercato Mall and before the Dubai Canal bridge.

3. Jumeirah 3 Beach

This beach extends for 1,980 meters and offers sports facilities such as kite surfing area, jogging track, boardwalk, and fitness areas with gym equipment. It also has beach lounges, children’s playground areas, beach access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly and a beach library.

This beach features a ‘happiness platform’, an area that is 125 meters long with seating, which allows visitors to enjoy the sunset or recreational fishing.

Location: This is the third beach strip you will find when driving down Jumeirah Beach Road (D94), right after Jumeirah 1 Beach.

4. Umm Suqeim 1 Beach

The only beach that allocates an area for night swimming, and overlooking the Burj Al Arab, this beach strip is one of the most popular in Dubai. It extends for a length of 2.4 km and offers different sports facilities such as a kite surfing area, jogging track and a boardwalk. It also has other facilities such as beach lounges for the public, children’s playground areas and beach access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly.

Motorised water sports, such as jet skis and banana boats, are available in areas that are separated from the swimming areas.

Location: This beach, too, lies along the Jumeirah Beach Road (D94) and is also referred to as Kite Beach (which is part of the longer beach strip). Simply take a right at 11A street, to navigate through the internal community roads to get to the beach.

5. Umm Suqeim 2 Beach

This beach extends for 615 meters, with separate areas for swimming and surfing.

You will also be able to jog on a dedicated track and the beach provides lounges for the public and a beach access corridor for People of Determination and the elderly. It also has the Umm Suqeim Park nearby.

Location: Around one kilometre before Burj Al Arab, take a right at 41A street, to navigate through the internal community roads and get to the beach.

6. Al Mamzar Corniche Beach

The Al Mamzar area in Dubai also has two beach strips, on either side of the Al Mamzar Park.

Extending for 760 meters, the beach strip in this part of Dubai is dedicated for swimmers who want to have a quiet time, away from water sports. The beach provides other facilities such as children’s playground areas and beach access corridors for People of Determination and the elderly, along with a beach library that contains books for all ages.

Location: You can access the beach strip when driving down the Al Khaleej Street (D92). This beach strip falls before the Al Mamzar Beach Park on this route.

7. Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach

Extending for 3.5 kilometers, this beach is designated entirely for swimming away from water sports. It also provides fitness areas with gym equipment, a walking and jogging track, and a bicycle track.

Trained and licensed beach lifeguards are present from sunrise to sunset at dedicated posts and they also patrol the length of the beach to ensure the safety of swimmers and beachgoers.