Dubai: Dubai Shopping Festival is back and so are the fireworks, which are a mainstay of this yearly event.

The fireworks can be seen from multiple vantage points, as they will be organised in popular spots across Dubai, from Dubai Frame and Burj Al Arab to Al Seef and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Over the 40-day festival, the locations for the nightly fireworks will change, so here is a look at the schedule of fireworks, and how you can reach the locations using public transport.

DSF Fireworks schedule

DSF Opening Weekend fireworks - December 15, 9pm

Locations:

1. Al Seef

2. Dubai Frame

3. Burj Al Arab

4. Dubai Creek

5. Dubai Festival City Mall

6. Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

December 16 to December 25, 2022

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR - 9.30pm

December 26 to December 30, 2022

Al Seef - 8.30pm

New Year’s Eve fireworks – 11.59pm

Locations:

Al Seef

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

New Year’s Day 2023 – 8.30pm

Al Seef

January 2 to January 8, 2023

Dubai Festival City Mall - 9pm

January 9 to January 15, 2023

Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR - 8.30pm

January 16 to January 22, 2023

Dubai Festival City Mall - 9pm

How to get to the firework locations using public transport

1. Al Seef

As Al Seef is situated along the Dubai Creek, you can enjoy the fireworks from either side of the creek – in Deira or Bur Dubai. Here are all the closest public transport stations that you can take advantage of:

1. Al Seef Marine Transport Station

2. Al Seef Marine Bus Stop – 1

3. Al Seef Marine Bus Stop – 2

Viewing from the Deira side of the creek:

1. Union Square Metro station – This is an interchange station, which means that you can reach the station regardless of whether you take the Red Line or Green Line. The station is a 10-minute walk away from Dubai Creek.

2. Baniyas Marine Transport station

3. Dubai Municipality headquarter bus station

2. Dubai Creek

Dubai Creek is another location, which allows you to enjoy the fireworks from either side of the creek. While the fireworks take place near Dubai Creek Park, you don’t necessarily have to be at the park to get a good view.

Some of the public transport stations nearby are:

1. Creek Park Main Gate Bus station

2. Dubai Courts Bus Station 1

3. Dubai Healthcare City Metro Station (Green Line) – you can take Bus No. 6 from Dubai Healthcare City Metro Bus Stop 1 to the Creek Park Main Gate Bus station.

3. Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame is located in Zabeel Park. You can get a good view of the fireworks from Sheikh Rashid Road (D75) or turn the trip into a picnic, by visiting Zabeel Park.

These are the public transport stations nearby:

1. Dubai Frame Bus Stop

2. Department of Health Bus Station 1

3. Department of Health Bus Station 2

4. Al Jafiliya Metro Station (Red line)

5. ADCB Metro Station (Red Line)

4. Burj Al Arab

Located along the Jumeirah Beach Road, there are multiple public places, including beach strips from where you can enjoy the fireworks at Burj Al Arab.

These are the public transport stations nearby:

1. Burj Al Arab hotel Bus Station 1

2. Wild Wadi Bus Station 2

3. Maharba Masjid Bus Station 2

4. Equiti Metro Station (Red Line) – If you plan to take the Metro, you will be able to take the F29 feeder bus to Al Wasl Road.

5. Dubai Festival City Mall

These are the public transport stations that you can help you get to the Dubai Festival City Mall:

1. Dubai Festival City Marine Transport Station

2. Dubai Festival City, Festival Centre Bus Station 1

3. Dubai Festival City, Marks & Spencer Bus Station 1

4. Emirates Metro station (Red line). From here, you can take the F08 Feeder Bus from the Emirates Metro Bus Stop – 02 to the Dubai Festival City.

6. Bluewaters and The Beach, JBR

This is another location that offers multiple vantage points for visitors to enjoy the fireworks – whether you are at the Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR) Beach, on one of the many cruise ships or yachts that dock at the Dubai Harbour or walking down the Palm Jumeirah Corniche Area.

But if you wish to go to the Bluewaters Island, these are some of the public transport stations nearby:

1. Bluewaters Marine Transport Station

2. Jebel Ali Metro Station (Red line) – from the station, you can take the F57 feeder bus, that take passengers to Bluewaters Island Bus station 1

How to plan your trip

If you want to know which buses, Metro lines or ferries can take you from your current location to the spot where you wish to watch the fireworks, you can plan your journey online by following these steps:

1. Download the S’hail app, which is a smartphone application by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. The app is available on Apple and Android stores.

2. Tap on the ‘Plan a journey’ option on the home page.

3. Allow the app to access your location settings, to select your current location. You can also manually enter the location in the search bar.

4. Next, enter the address of your final destination.

5. The app will then provide you with all the public transport options available to you to complete your journey.