Sheikh Hamdan shares social media grabs and what he had for lunch at Palm Jumeirah restaurant
The Dubai Crown Prince shared posts from Loren restaurant

Sheikh Hamdan lunch
Sheikh Hamdan shared where he had lunch on January 4, have you tried this restaurant? Image Credit: Screenshots/@faz3

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Instagram to share a snippet from a lunch he enjoyed at a restaurant on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah.

Sharing pictures on his Instagram Stories from his day out, Sheikh Hamdan, who uses the Instagram handle @faz3, posted a dish he tried at Loren, on January 4.

From his posts, he seemed to enjoy a plate of spaghetti at the Italian eatery that looked like a creamy version of cacio e pepe – Pecorino cheese sauce pasta with black pepper. The restaurant which opened late last year, is located along Palm Jumeirah’s West Palm Beach.

The Crown Prince of Dubai shares his daily life with his over 15 million followers quite often. He posts his workout sessions, how he spends time with his friends and family, his love of wildlife as well as his passion for photography across the UAE and the world.

If you too are looking to tryout a new restaurant or visit a new place in the UAE to enjoy with the family, visit our Going Out section.

