Loving the rainy weather in Dubai? Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai took to Instagram to share how he was enjoying the rains on January 7 - with an outdoor picnic and a drive through the desert.
Sharing several clips on his Instagram Reels, he showed his followers that he was driving through the desert, as raindrops fell on the windshield of his vehicle.
In another reel he panned his phone camera to show an elaborate feast laid out in a tent set up in a desrt in Dubai. He also pans to show the view of the Dubai skyline, as seen from the tent.
The Dubai Crown Prince who's Instagram handle is @faz3 has 15 million followers. He often takes to the social media platform to share snippets from his daily life. On December 27, he shared another video enjoying the cool weather with an outdoor feast.
Heavy rain, thunder, and lightning was reported across Dubai on Saturday afternoon. The Met office said that partly cloudy to cloudy weather with a chance of rainfall during the daytime, is expected on Sunday as well.