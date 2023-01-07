Dubai: It’s going to be a cold and rainy weekend for UAE residents. Rain, thunder and lightning hit parts of Dubai on Saturday afternoon.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), cloudy weather is expected to continue this weekend.
We can expect some moderate to fresh winds and strong at times causing blowing dust and sand, and reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed of 25 to 35 reaching 50 km per hour.
Along with rain, a drop in temperatures was also seen. Dubai recorded 21°C at 1.35pm. The Met office said that temperatures will fall by four to six degrees across the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), today will be partly cloudy to cloudy, with rain and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening, especially over the islands, some coastal, northern and eastern areas.
The NCM issued a yellow and orange warning alerts in western coastal areas and Abu Dhabi due to cloud activity and strong winds.
The NCM also issued a safety alert for motorists driving during inclement weather condition.