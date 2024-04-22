STOCK DUBAI SKYLINE / PROPERTY
File photo of the Dubai skyline. While the NCM predicted a chance of light rain over the islands and some western areas on Monday, no rain was reported in the country till evening. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: Don’t put your plans on hold – there’s not much prospect of rain in the UAE this week. The latest weather forecast by the National Center of Meteorology, only predicts a chance of light rainfall over “far eastern parts” of the country.

This means, areas in and around Fujairah and Al Ain, may receive light rainfall.

While the NCM predicted a chance of light rain over the islands and some western areas on Monday, no rain was reported in the country till evening.

On Tuesday, the weather bureau forecasts a chance of light to moderate rain, especially over eastern areas.

“On Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are expected with a weak chance of light rain over the far northeastern areas at noon,” the forecast read.

A slight drop in temperatures is also expected on Wednesday, offering a gentle transition into the summer months, an NCM expert explained in a previous interview.

On Thursday, the skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times by afternoon, with a probability of light rain over the far northern and eastern areas. And, on Friday, there is a chance of some convective clouds formation eastwards, with a “probability of rainfall over the mountains by afternoon”, as reported by NCM in their forecast earlier today.