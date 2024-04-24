Motorists in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain are advised to drive slowly and carefully as the Met office has issued a yellow fog alert in some parts of the capital.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) reported fog over the Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road from Remah towards Al Khazna this morning. Motorists urged to drive carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.

According to the NCM, it will be dusty and partly cloudy in general, clouds will appear over some Northern areas with a chance of light rainfall by night.

Residents of Dubai and Sharjah can expect sunny to partly cloudy weather today, with a slight decrease in temperature.

The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 34 and 39°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 to 36°C in the coastal areas and islands and 19 to 25°C over the mountains.

We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times in the Southeast to Northwest direction at the speed 10 – 25 reaching 35km/hr.