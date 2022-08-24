Sheikh Hamdan shares photographs of Sheikh Mohammed playing with his grandchildren in England

Dubai: On August 24, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, took to Instagram, to share a glimpse of his family holiday in England.
He shared two photographs of his twins, Sheikha Latifa and Sheikh Rashid, with their grandfather, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
Along with the two heartwarming photographs, he also shared a Nabati poem (a traditional form of poetry, which originated in the Arabian Peninsula) written by Sheikh Mohammed about the two children. In his poem, he talks about how the two children make his life happier and more beautiful.
Also read:
- The kindness of Sheikh Hamdan, a leader who connects to the hearts and minds of people
- Sheikh Hamdan praises 28-year-old Dubai-based Keralite photographer on Instagram
- Sheikh Hamdan meets delivery man Abdul Ghafoor
- Meet the four-year-old Filipino boy whose music video was shared by Sheikh Hamdan on Instagram
In the first picture, Sheikh Mohammed is seen helping little Sheikha hold her balance as she tries to stand. In the second photograph, he is seen playing with his grandson Rashid, in a garden in the British county, Yorkshire.
Sheikh Hamdan, who uses the Instagram handle @faz3 and has 14.6 million followers, had previously shared other photos from the holiday, including this picture of the Ruler of Dubai taking a walk with him and his two children.
With inputs from Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor.