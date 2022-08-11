Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, has met Abdul Ghafoor, the delivery bike rider he praised on social media for doing an ‘act of goodness’ in Dubai.
In a tweet posted on Thursday, Sheikh Hamdan posted a photo of him putting his arm on Ghafoor’s shoulder with a caption: “It’s an honour to meet you Abdul Ghafoor, a role model to be emulated.”
The background
On July 31, Sheikh Hamdan had posted a 22-second clip of a delivery bike rider removing concrete blocks from a Dubai road intersection. He asked netizens to point him to the man who did an “an act of goodness in Dubai to be praised.”
Shortly afterwards, he posted an update on his Insta Stories saying: “The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!"
And they met as Sheikh Hamdan tweeted on Thursday his photo with Ghafoor.
Act of kindness
The original video was apparently taken by a front seat passenger of a vehicle that was waiting at an intersection in Dubai.
The video shows the rider patiently standing in the intersection under the hot sun, waiting for incoming traffic to stop. When the traffic light turns red, he finds the chance to pick up a concrete block in each hand and then tosses them off the road. He then hurries back to his bike, which he had parked in the opposite direction at the red light so he could remove the blocks.