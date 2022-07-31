Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Sunday took to social media asking for information about a delivery bike rider seen in a video removing concrete blocks from a Dubai road intersection recently.
“An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man?” Sheikh Hamdan asked in his tweet, in which the 22-second clip is embedded.
Update
Shortly afterwards, he posted an update on his Insta Stories: “The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!"
The video shows the rider patiently standing in the intersection under the hot sun, waiting for incoming traffic to stop. When the traffic light turns red, he finds the chance to pick up a concrete block in each hand and then tosses them off the road. He then hurries back to his bike, which he had parked in the opposite direction at the red light so he could remove the blocks.
The video was apparently taken by a front seat passenger of a vehicle that was also waiting at the intersection.