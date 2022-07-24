Dubai: A total of 2,000 residential land plots in Dubai’s Umm Nahad 4 area were approved on Sunday for immediate allocation to Emirati families.

Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, chaired by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council approved the allocation.

The step comes as part of the Housing Programme for citizens in Dubai, to meet the requirements and needs of Emirati families.

Sheikh Hamdan said: “Under the directives and follow up of [Sheikh Mohammed], we approved during the meeting of the Higher Committee for Development and Citizens Affairs, the immediate allocation of 2,000 residential land plots at Umm Nahad Fourth area, as part of the Housing Programme in Dubai.”

He added: “We follow up on the housing programme files continuously, to implement the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid to provide all the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life. The Higher Committee’s priorities are to provide proactive and fast support for citizens.”

Eligible citizens

The directives of Sheikh Mohammed covers the allocation of 2,000 residential land plots at Umm Nahad Fourth. These plots will be distributed, starting from Wednesday, to eligible citizens who have got approvals from Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment through the Maskani App, which allows citizens to select the sites of plots that suit them.

Noting that the priority will be given to accommodating family members within the same district, while the facilities and services that ensure the wellbeing of residents will be provided as per the growth plans in the area.

Housing loan

Sheikh Mohammed had approved raising the value of the housing loan for citizens in Dubai to Dh1 million with no interest rate applicable to eligible categories. It is part of his keenness to enhance family stability and provide the highest standards of living for citizens.

The package also included reducing the monthly deduction for housing loan repayments to only 15 per cent of the borrower’s monthly income, eliminating the condition that required a certain balance to obtain residential land, and reducing the prices of some the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s houses by about 10 per cent to facilitate the purchase for citizens.

A variety of initiatives have been endorsed to assist citizens to build their residential villas in Dubai. It includes exemption from mortgage fees applicable to approved housing loans, and exempting citizens building homes for the first time from electricity connection fees, provided that the construction cost does not exceed Dh4 million. Priority is given to accommodating members of the same family within the same area to enhance family links and social cohesion.

Dh65 billion budget