Dubai: A total of 600 housing loans worth Dh600 million collectively have been approved as part of the Emirati Housing Programme in Dubai.
Following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the new loans were approved by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Monday.
The housing loan has been increased to Dh1 million.
Sheikh Hamdan tweeted: “We follow up on the Emirati housing dossier to ensure their happiness and provide them with a dignified life.”