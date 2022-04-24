Dubai: A housing package worth Dh6.3 billion has been approved by Dubai government to benefit 4,610 citizens in the emirate, it was announced on Sunday.
A new integrated residential complex featuring 1,100 villas will also be established in Al Khawaneej as part of the new housing package.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, approved the housing package on Sunday, as the country is gearing up for Eid Al Fitr.
“We have approved a housing package worth Dh 6.3 billion in Dubai for Emiratis. The package, which includes housing units and plots of land, will benefit 4,610 Emiratis,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.
“We also approved the establishment of a new integrated residential complex featuring 1,100 villas in Al Khawaneej,” Sheikh Mohammed revealed.
“I will personally follow up on the housing sector. Eid Mubarak to our people and our country,” Dubai Ruler tweeted.
Earlier in January this year, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council approved a total of 600 housing loans worth Dh 600m to be provided by the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment.